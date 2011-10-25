PERTH Oct 25 BHP Billiton's chief commercial officer dismissed speculation that China could be facing a downturn on Tuesday, saying the country could continue to grow at around 7 to 8 percent.

"Everything we see points to the fact that China, without doing anything extraordinary, can continue to grow at around 7 to 8 percent," Alberto Calderon said at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Perth.

Earlier in the day, economist Nouriel Roubini flagged a downturn in China as one of the risks facing the global economy. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede and Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)