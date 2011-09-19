* Union plans industrial action across all mines next week

* Work stoppages at Saraji, Norwich Park mine this week

PERTH, Sept 19 Global miner BHP Billiton will face work stoppages at all its Queensland, Australia coal mine operations next week ahead of an employee vote on a contract, a workers union said on Monday.

BHP said last week it had reached an impasse in its negotiations with the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) and would put a proposed contract directly to employees at the end of the month.

The CFMEU approved industrial action at mines operated by the BHP Billiton-Mistubishi Alliance (BMA) in June and miners have staged a series of work stoppages in an effort to get greater job security and more pay for its members as rising commodity prices boost mining sector profits.

Last month, BHP Billiton posted record profits of $10.98 billion for the second half of the fiscal year.

"We are looking at escalating the actions at all the operations next week... they will potentially be shift-long or longer stoppages," CFMEU spokesman Stephen Smyth said on Monday.

Late last week and through the weekend, the union held work stoppages at the Gregory and Crinum mines. On Sunday night and Monday, workers stopped work at the Saraji and Norwich Park mines.

BHP's proposed employee contract, which workers will vote on next week, would include a A$15,000 ($15,556) signing bonus paid over the course of a year as well as a 5 percent annual pay rise for three years, and some job security provisions, BHP said.

Union workers had previously rejected a signing bonus offer of A$5,000.

The union has said it will reject BHP's offer, which the union considers to have fewer conditions and entitlements in favour of workers.

BMA-operated mines have a combined output capacity of more than 58 million tonnes per year of mostly metallurgical coal, representing about a fifth of annual global trade.

About 3,500 workers belong to unions at the BMA mines out of a total workforce of around 10,000 and analysts have estimated that a full week of 12-hour stoppages could cut production by up to 1 million tonnes. ($1 = 0.964 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)