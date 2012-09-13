MELBOURNE, Sept 13 Top global coking coal
exporter BHP Billiton declined on Thursday to comment
on a report that it has agreed to a 24 percent cut in coking
coal prices to Japanese steelmakers for October to December.
The reported 24 percent cut matches the steep fall in spot
coking coal prices, which have slumped to around $165 a tonne
for the key steel-making fuel, amid an unexpected slowdown in
demand from China and weaker steel output around the region.
Japan's Nikkei reported on Wednesday that Japanese
steelmakers and BHP had agreed to set prices at $170 a tonne for
the December quarter, which the newspaper said was the lowest
level since the quarterly pricing system was adopted two years
ago.
BHP said it never comments on what it called price
speculation.