* Union says approves BHP coal jobs offer in Bowen Basin
* Deal comes after two years of labor unrest
* Latest offer boosts worker retirement funds
SYDNEY, Oct 22 Unionised coal miners in
Australia have voted to accept an employment contract offer by
BHP Billiton following two years of industrial
action, the workers' union said on Monday.
Workers at five mines, operated by BHP and co-owned by
Mitsubishi Corp of Japan, supplying a fifth of the
world's traded metallurgical coal, restarted talks in July in
hopes of resolving the dispute.
BHP, the world's biggest diversified mining company, in
April invoked a declaration of force majeure as it struggled to
meet overseas supply contracts, in part due to a barrage of
rolling work stoppages staged by some 3,500 union workers at the
mines, representing a third of the total workforce.
Force majeure is a legal move releasing companies from
supply obligations due to circumstances beyond their control.
In a ballot conducted last week and tallied on Monday, the
latest offer, which boosts company retirement fund
contributions, was approved by 60 percent of voters, the
Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union said.
"It could have been reached a year ago had BHP not taken an
ideological approach that prioritised picking a fight with its
work force over coming to a reasonable deal," the union said.
BHP said it in a statement it was pleased to have finally
reached an agreement.