PERTH Sep 12 Global miner BHP Billiton said on Monday negotiations with unionised workers at its Queensland coal mines had reached an impasse and the company will now move to have employees vote on an agreement at the end of this month.

"We believe we have reached an impasse in negotiations based on feedback from the single bargaining unit that they were not prepared to compromise further on matters yet to be agreed," BHP spokeswoman Fiona Martin said.

"We are keen for employees to take the time in the coming weeks to review and understand the agreement in detail, before the end of September ballot."

Union officials were not immediately available to comment.

The Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) is pushing for greater job security and more pay for its members as rising commodity prices boost mining sector profits.

Last month, BHP Billiton posted record profits of $10.98 billion for the second half of the fiscal year.

The CFMEU approved industrial action at mines operated by the BHP Billiton-Mistubishi Alliance (BMA) in June and miners have staged a series of work stoppages, targeting mines with a combined production capacity of more than 58 million tonnes per year of metallurgical coal, which is used to make steel.

About 3,500 workers belong to unions at the BMA mines out of a total workforce of around 10,000 and analysts have estimated that a full week of 12-hour stoppages could cut production by up to 1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)