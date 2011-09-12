* BHP to have employees vote on proposed agreement
* Union to escalate industrial action
* Industrial actions planned at two mines this week
(Adds union comment, details)
PERTH, Sep 12 Global miner BHP Billiton
faces more work stoppages at its coal mines
after negotiations with a union had reached an impasse and the
company planned to ask employees to vote on a contract at the
end of the month.
"We are looking at an escalation of industrial action across
all operations," Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union
(CFMEU) spokesman Stephen Smyth said on Monday, adding that
12-hour work stoppages would take place at BHP
Billiton-Mistubishi Alliance's (BMA) Crinum and Gregory coal
mines this week.
Mines operated by BMA have a combined output capacity of
more than 58 million tonnes per year of mostly metallurgical
coal, representing about a fifth of annual global trade.
BHP said earlier on Monday that after nine months of
negotiation with the union, they would ask employees to vote on
a proposed agreement.
"We believe we have reached an impasse in negotiations based
on feedback from the single bargaining unit that they were not
prepared to compromise further on matters yet to be agreed," BHP
spokeswoman Fiona Martin said.
"We are keen for employees to take the time in the coming
weeks to review and understand the agreement in detail, before
the end of September ballot."
The agreement proposed by BHP would include a
A$15,000($15,702) signing bonus paid over the course of a year
as well as a 5 percent pay increase per year for three years,
and some job security provisions, according to BHP's Martin.
Union workers had previously rejected a signing bonus offer of
A$5,000.
Smyth said the union would reject BHP's offer, which the
union considers to have fewer conditions and entitlements in
favor of workers, and "up the ante" with additional industrial
actions at BHP Billiton-Mistubishi Alliance (BMA) mines.
"We oppose the agreement going out for a vote... we will be
instructing our members to vote it down," Smyth said.
The CFMEU has been pushing for greater job security and more
pay for its members as rising commodity prices boost mining
sector profits.
Last month, BHP Billiton posted record profits of $10.98
billion for the second half of the fiscal year.
The CFMEU approved industrial action at mines operated by
the BHP Billiton-Mistubishi Alliance (BMA) in June and miners
have staged a series of work stoppages, targeting mines with a
combined production capacity of more than 58 million tonnes per
year of metallurgical coal, which is used to make steel.
About 3,500 workers belong to unions at the BMA mines out of
a total workforce of around 10,000 and analysts have estimated
that a full week of 12-hour stoppages could cut production by up
to 1 million tonnes.
($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)