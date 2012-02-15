* BHP says will not pursue Congo smelter
* Decision deals blow to Inga 3 hydro project
* Congo says confident of finding other backing
(Adds details, quotes background)
By Jonny Hogg and Bate Felix
KINSHASA, Feb 15 BHP Billiton's
decision to abandon plans for an aluminium smelter in the
Democratic Republic of Congo could create problems for the
planned Inga 3 hydro power project, the energy minister said on
Wednesday.
"The problem is real but there are alternative solutions,"
Energy Minister Gilbert Tshiongo told Reuters, but added the
government was confident of finding other backing for the
project.
"There are other clients, there is the domestic demand,
there is demand also from the exterior. Inga was not mainly for
the exterior but for interior consumption," Tshiongo said.
BHP spokesman Ruban Yogarajah told Reuters from London that
the company had studied the construction of the smelter, which
would have been powered by the planned hydro project.
"However the company has chosen to not continue the project,
which was still at a very early stage, following a review of its
economics," Yogarajah said in an e-mail.
He noted BHP would not have been the only customer of the
power project.
The Inga project is estimated to cost $8-$10 billion and
produce some 3,500 to 7,000 megawatts on the Congo river. The
plan has been stalled for several years with the African
Development Bank warning over the cost.
Only about 9 percent of the vast minerals-rich central
African nation's 70 million inhabitants have access to
electricity. That is one of the lowest rates in Africa and the
government has vowed to double the figure by 2015.
A mining boom in the southern province of Katanga has put
serious strain on the country's power resources, with the
country's energy deficit set to rise.
The Inga 3 project is one of the largest proposed power
projects in Africa and seen as crucial to providing sufficient
power by 2020 and spurring Congo's economic growth.
Congo's multitude of rivers offer enormous hydropower
potential but a lack of infrastructure and difficult business
climate have made it difficult to find investors.
The government last year said Inga 3 was planned to come on
line in 2018 as part of a drive to reverse the country's energy
deficit and increase production fivefold to 5,132 megawatts by
2020 from 996 last year.
