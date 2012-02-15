DAKAR Feb 15 Global miner BHP Billiton has decided not to go ahead with an aluminium smelter project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after a review, a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.

Ruban Yogarajah told Reuters from London that BHP Billiton has studied the construction of the aluminium smelter in the DRC, which was to be supplied by the potential Inga 3 dam project.

"However the company has chosen to not continue the project, which was still at a very early stage, following a review of its economics," Yogarajah said in an e-mail. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Jason Neely)