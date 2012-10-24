LONDON Oct 24 BHP Billiton is
exploring the sale of its Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona,
which might fetch less than $1 billion, the Financial Times
reported on Wednesday.
BHP is working with advisers to consider a sale of the mine,
the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter. The report
also cited sources as saying that the miner was working with
Citigroup.
BHP declined to comment.
A source close to the situation said Pinto Valley was one
among a list of assets BHP is reviewing as it narrows its focus
on large, scaleable assets.
BHP said in February that it would restart operations at the
Pinto Valley mine, with annual production capacity of about
60,000 tonnes of copper and which also produces molybdenum
concentrate.
The Financial Times cited people familiar with the matter as
saying that the possible sale was unrelated to an incident last
month in which a contract worker at Pinto Valley was fatally
injured and operations were suspended.