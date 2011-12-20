* BHP to sell Chidliak stake to partner Peregrine
* Review of interest in EKATI ongoing
* BHP said in November it would review its diamond assets
(Adds details on EKATI, background)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Dec 20 BHP Billiton, the
world's largest miner, will sell its majority stake in the
Chidliak exploration project in northern Canada to partner
Peregrine Diamonds, less than a month after announcing
a review of its diamond assets.
BHP, which has said it wants to focus on large, scaleable
assets, said on Tuesday Peregrine would pay BHP C$9 million
($8.7 million) over three years and grant the mining giant a two
percent royalty on future production from the operation.
The miner said it was still reviewing its interest in EKATI,
the cornerstone of its diamond business, and would retain its 80
percent stake if a suitable buyer is not found.
Analysts and industry sources say Rio Tinto is the
most likely buyer for that mine -- which makes up a tiny
fraction of BHP's worth but whose sales represent around 11
percent of global rough diamond supply by value -- given the
proximity of Rio's own Diavik mine.
One source familiar with the process said this week,
however, that it was still a "tough sell", given the challenges
of a project in Canada's northern reaches and with both De Beers
and Russia's Alrosa, the industry heavyweights, seen
unlikely to weigh in.
BHP is also keen to sell to a miner able to work with the
region's environmental and community sensitivities, not least as
it pushes ahead with its multi-billion dollar Jansen potash
project in Saskatchewan, Canada.
BHP said last month it would review its diamond assets and
examine whether its presence in the diamond industry is
consistent with its strategy of investing in expandable assets.
The diamonds and speciality products division -- which
includes its titanium minerals and potash projects as well as
diamond mining -- contributed roughly 2.5 percent of 2010
operating profit.
Analysts at BMO Capital Markets value BHP's 80 percent stake
in the EKATI mine at $2.7 billion, just over 1 percent of the
company's value.
Chidliak, a promising exploration project on Canada's Baffin
Island, has been operated by Peregrine, the minority partner
with a 49 percent stake, since 2006.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)