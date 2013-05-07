BRIEF-Houston American Energy says date for spudding initial well on Permian Basin Acreage been moved up to May 2017
* Target date for spudding initial well on acquired permian basin acreage has been moved up to first week of May 2017
SYDNEY May 7 BHP Billiton has halted work at its Eagle Ford shale operation in the United States as it investigates a fatality at the site, it said on Tuesday.
A contractor was fatally injured on May 6 while working at the site in the state of Texas, according to the company.
"Operations at the site were immediately stopped and a full investigation is under way," BHP said in a statement.
* Target date for spudding initial well on acquired permian basin acreage has been moved up to first week of May 2017
* Transaction is not material to Barnes Group's consolidated financial position or liquidity
* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: