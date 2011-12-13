* To sell 8 pct stake to Pembani Group
* Employees to take another 2 pct stake
JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 BHP Billiton's South
African coal unit said on Tuesday it would sell
an 8 percent stake to a black-owned consortium led by Pembani
Group, to help meet its required black ownership target.
BHP Billiton Energy Coal South Africa also said it had
approved a scheme that would give participating employees a 2
percent stake, further increasing its black shareholders.
Companies is South Africa are required to meet targets on
black ownership as part of a programme to the rectify the
disparities of white apartheid rule.
The target under the country's mining charter is 26 percent
black ownership by 2014.
"Through its previous direct sales of assets and the new
empowerment transactions announced today, BECSA is now in a
position of more than meeting the transformation requirements,"
the company said in a statement on its website.
The value of the deals announced on Tuesday was not
disclosed.
South Africa's second-largest exporter of thermal coal said
it has also agreed to sell additional resources to Kuyasa Mining
to extend the life of that company's Delmas colliery.
Kuyasa was created more than 10 years ago, when the BHP unit
sold its Delmas mine in its first empowerment deal.
Pembani Group, chaired by Phuthuma Nhleko, the former chief
executive of South African mobile operator MTN Group,
is an investment company with interests in mining and petroleum.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)