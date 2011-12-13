* To sell 8 pct stake to Pembani Group

* Employees to take another 2 pct stake

JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 BHP Billiton's South African coal unit said on Tuesday it would sell an 8 percent stake to a black-owned consortium led by Pembani Group, to help meet its required black ownership target.

BHP Billiton Energy Coal South Africa also said it had approved a scheme that would give participating employees a 2 percent stake, further increasing its black shareholders.

Companies is South Africa are required to meet targets on black ownership as part of a programme to the rectify the disparities of white apartheid rule.

The target under the country's mining charter is 26 percent black ownership by 2014.

"Through its previous direct sales of assets and the new empowerment transactions announced today, BECSA is now in a position of more than meeting the transformation requirements," the company said in a statement on its website.

The value of the deals announced on Tuesday was not disclosed.

South Africa's second-largest exporter of thermal coal said it has also agreed to sell additional resources to Kuyasa Mining to extend the life of that company's Delmas colliery.

Kuyasa was created more than 10 years ago, when the BHP unit sold its Delmas mine in its first empowerment deal.

Pembani Group, chaired by Phuthuma Nhleko, the former chief executive of South African mobile operator MTN Group, is an investment company with interests in mining and petroleum. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)