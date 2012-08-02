(Repeats story first early Friday; no change to text)
LONDON Aug 2 BHP Billiton , the
world's largest mining company, has played down suggestions that
it has decided to delay its $20 billion Port Hedland harbour
expansion as softening demand and stubbornly high costs force
miners to review spending plans.
Newspaper speculation surfaced on Thursday after Jimmy
Wilson, who took the helm of BHP's iron ore division last month,
sent a note to employees about the challenges facing the market.
A BHP spokesman confirmed that Wilson had reiterated that
the company is reviewing future growth projects in the current
environment, but added: "He did not say anything about Outer
Harbour approvals and the fact remains that no decision has been
made on the project."
Chairman Jacques Nasser said in May that BHP was rethinking
its plans "every day" as the economy deteriorated and put the
brakes on an $80 billion plan, outlined in 2011, to grow the
company's iron ore, copper and energy operations.
Building an outer harbour at Port Hedland, one of
Australia's biggest ports, is one of the top three projects BHP
outlined in its $80 billion plan. The port development has long
been seen as the project most likely to go ahead, even as the
company pares spending in response to global uncertainty and
shareholder jitters.
The investment is crucial if BHP is to double iron ore
production to 440 million tonnes a year as planned. But analysts
have begun to question all projects after China's growth rate
slowed to its slackest pace in more than three years in the
second quarter.
The outer harbour will take about eight years to complete,
at a cost analysts estimate at more than $20 billion. Once
finished, it would be able to handle 240 million tonnes of iron
ore a year, adding to the 220 million tonnes the company is
targeting in an inner-harbour expansion already under way.
The development would include a 4km jetty, a four-berth
wharf and a 32km shipping channel.
The Australian newspaper reported at the weekend that BHP
could delay a decision on the $30 billion proposed expansion of
the Olympic Dam mine in South Australia.
BHP declined to comment directly on the report but said
there was no change in the status quo.
A decision by BHP to delay either of the two projects would
be one of the clearest signs yet of deteriorating sentiment, but
analysts said the move could be positive for the shares because
investors would hope for better dividends.
"In our opinion, the delaying, staggering or cancellation of
these large projects would likely be a continued driver of
outperformance of the BHP share price," Citi analysts said in a
note. "Any project delay would likely be coupled with a capital
management programme where the surplus cashflow would be
returned to shareholders."
BHP shares were down 1.6 percent just before the close on
Thursday, outperforming a 2.3 percent drop in the sector.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Goodman)