* Mining firm offering chunky yields on sub debt

* Investors pile into up to US$5bn-equiv. deal

* M&A opportunities on the horizon

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Oct 14 (IFR) - BHP Billiton has already lured US$12bn-equivalent of demand for a multi-tranche, multi-currency hybrid bond, demonstrating that investors are still willing to add risk in the battered metals and mining sector at the right price.

The miner left nothing to chance on Wednesday, offering investors chunky yields for the up to US$5bn-equivalent trade.

The company opened books on a dual-tranche US dollar bond late on Tuesday, followed by two euro tranches and a sterling tranche on Wednesday morning.

The dollar notes will be as big as US$3bn, with the euro and sterling tranches up to US$2bn-equivalent, according to a banker close to the trade.

"BHP is the darling of its sector, but they are doing their most difficult trade in a really tough market," said one syndicate banker.

Initial price thoughts on the dollar 60-year non-call 10-year tranche are at low 7% yield with the dollar 60-year non-call five-year tranche 50bp tighter.

Initial price thoughts are at 5% yield area on a euro 60.5-year non-call 5.5-year, 5.875% area on a euro 64-year non-call nine-year, and 6.625% area on a sterling 62-year non-call seven-year.

Several bond buyers said pricing looked very attractive considering the deal's expected A3/A- rating, with one commenting "whichever way you look at it, it looks cheap".

"But it needs to be. BHP may be the best in class but this is still hybrid debt from a mining company, so you need to bake in a fair amount of premium for expected volatility," he said.

A second investor said all tranches were offering at least 300bp of premium over where a new senior deal would come. He added that although hybrid bonds had sold off recently, most still only offer a 200bp to 250bp pick-up over their respective senior bonds.

The first investor said that BHP's willingness to pay these yields reflects a commitment to underpin its credit ratings, with the deal benefiting from 50% equity credit from both agencies.

"To get equity credit at this price is still very attractive, particularly versus issuing new equity that would be dilutive," said a banker on the trade.

M&A OPPORTUNITIES

The second investor said that the new hybrid could also provide flexibility for future M&A, however.

"The willingness to print at such high coupons indicates to me that they already have their eyes on something," he said.

"They're probably the only company in the sector, apart from maybe Rio Tinto, that can afford to buy right now. They clearly stated in the meetings that there are good opportunities for them in this market."

BHP Billiton slimmed down its portfolio of assets earlier this year through the demerger of South32, spinning off these mining assets in May.

"The South32 demerger has stripped out their non-core assets, leaving them with a tight portfolio of high-quality assets with extremely high margins," said the first investor.

"They've been open about the fact they might opportunistically look at new assets - particularly in copper and oil - but they're not in a rush to do anything."

But whatever means the company is raising the money for, the new trade has certainly woken up Europe's hybrid market, which has lain relatively dormant during recent bouts of macro volatility.

"There's nothing you can really compare it to other than EDF," said a banker on the trade, referring to the French utility's euro, sterling and dollar hybrid raised in January 2014.

A LONG TIME COMING

The transaction had been in the works for a number of weeks, with the A1/A+ rated company mandating banks on September 22 before kicking off a global investor roadshow on September 28.

But the first day of meetings coincided with Glencore's dramatic 29% share plunge, repricing not only the commodity traders' bonds but also the wider metals and mining sector.

Making matters worse, European hybrid bonds had already sold-off heavily on the back of the emissions scandal at Volkswagen, one of the biggest issuers of hybrid debt.

However, with the transaction looking like it will be well absorbed, it could give the corporate bond market a much needed boost.

"It's the toughest it's been in the last five, seven-years and the whole sector has taken a leg down," the first syndicate banker said. "If the deal goes well, it should really help turn things around." (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)