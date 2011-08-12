SYDNEY Aug 12 Two coal mines in Australia
operated by BHP Billiton will be hit by more
industrial action by union workers this weekend ahead of
meetings next week over a new labour agreement, a union official
said on Friday.
Rolling 12-hour work stoppages are scheduled for the Gregory
and Blackwater collieries in the Bowen Basin coalfields of
Queensland state jointly-owned by BHP Billiton and Mitsubishi
<BMA) and operated by BHP Billiton, Construction
Forestry Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) district president
Steve Smyth told Reuters.
"We're planning 21-hour stoppages at the Blackwater and
Gregory mines over the weekend," Smyth said.
The Blackwater mine produces around 14 million tonnes of
metallurgical and thermal coal and the Gregory Crinum collieries
yield about 4 million tonnes of metallurgical coal each year.
Over the past several months union, up to 4,000 union
workers -- out of a total workforce of about 10,000 -- have
targeted six BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi mine with a combined
production capacity of more than 58 million tonnes per year of
metallurgical coal used to make steel and account for about a
fifth of the global trade.
BHP Billiton in July reported a faster-than-expected
recovery in coal production after being hit by extensive
flooding earlier in the year but warned it will take the rest of
2011 to return to normal
Smyth said he was "optimistic" over the outcome of talks
scheduled for Aug. 18-19 with BHP Billiton, but said the
campaign of rolling stoppages would continue if there were
attempts to weaken the collective bargaining power of the
workforce.
BHP Billiton said BMA was continuing to meet and negotiate
with the unions and believed good progress was being made.
"Further meetings are scheduled through the remainder of
August in an effort to finalise outstanding items," it said.
The CFMEU is the largest of three unions making up the
single bargaining unit in negotiation with BHP Billiton.
The campaign has been helping underpin global coal prices,
already firm on restricted supply from Australia due to
widespread flooding of coal fields earlier this year.
The price of metallurgical coal used in steel production
stood at around $315 a tonne while thermal coal prices remained
stable at around $120, according to coal traders.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)