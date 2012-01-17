* BHP says iron ore output to exceed guidance
* Will mine more than 159 million tonnes in fiscal 2012
* BHP ramping up iron ore production faster than Rio Tinto
* Spending heavily on expansion, confident in China demand
(Adds analyst quote, Spencer resource upgrade, shares)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Jan 18 BHP Billiton
, the world's biggest mining company, forecast record
iron ore production this year after quarterly output jumped by a
fifth, shrugging off predictions that growth in top buyer China
will slow this year.
China is the largest market for the vast volumes of the
steel-making commodity as well as for copper, coal and other
industrial minerals that BHP Billiton and rival Rio Tinto
mine worldwide.
Data this week showed the world's second-largest economy
grew at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in the fourth quarter
and appeared headed for a sharper slowdown in the coming months,
raising concerns over demand from Chinese steel
mills.
"These companies are pretty 'gung ho' on iron ore and I
don't think they would be out there crazily expanding if they
thought there was a chance the volumes might not find a home,"
said Mark Taylor an analyst for Morningstar in Sydney.
BHP Billiton's report on Wednesday, which precedes its
quarterly financial results due on Feb 8, showed a 22 percent
rise in December-quarter iron ore output from a year earlier,
roughly in line with expectations.
Only Brazil's Vale and Rio Tinto mine more iron
ore each quarter, but BHP Billiton's production growth is
running at about 10 times the rate of Rio Tinto.
BHP Billiton is starting from a lower base than its bigger
rivals and has earmarked a large chunk of its five-year, $80
billion capital spending programme to mine more ore, sharing its
rivals' confidence in long-term Chinese demand.
"Full year production is now forecast to marginally exceed
prior guidance of 159 million tonnes per annum," BHP Billiton
said in its December-quarter production report.
Rio Tinto on Tuesday reported near-flat production growth in
iron ore for the fourth quarter, but it is still hitting fresh
record production rates.
Australia's third-largest iron ore miner, Fortescue Metals
Group, this week unveiled plans to spend $8.4 billion
to almost triple production to 155 million tonnes a year by
mid-2013 from 55 million now, after the company reported a 19
percent rise in December-quarter iron ore output.
RAINING CASH
Record iron ore volumes are helping to flood big miners with
cash.
Based on analysts' forecasts, Rio Tinto is expected to
report full-year 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of
around $23 billion, up from $21.1 billion a year ago.
BHP Billiton is tipped to show flat EBIT of $32 billion
year-on-year for the year to June 30.
BHP Billiton, which also operates the world's biggest coking
coal collieries in partnership with Mitsubishi Corp in
northeastern Australia, posted a 9 percent rise in output in the
December quarter from a year earlier. Coking coal is used to
fuel furnaces in steel mills.
The company's copper output dropped 7 percent over the
period to 280,300 tonnes, which included lower yields from its
majority-owned Escondida mine in Chile, though that was slightly
ahead of a UBS forecast of 265,000 tonnes.
Over the September quarter, copper production leapt 27
percent, as a strike at Escondida ended and the company's
Olympic Dam mine in Australia yielded more metal.
Escondida's production is forecast to be marginally lower in
2011-12, but pick up after that as mining expands.
BHP Billiton, the world's second-largest copper producer
after Chile's Codelco, also booked a near 700 percent increase
in mineral resource tonnage at its Spence copper mine in Chile.
BHP Billiton shares were barely changed in morning trade.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Mark Bendeich)