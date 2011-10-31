* Unions to stage more work stoppages at BHP coking coal mines

* Four collieries to be hit on Friday as workers press for job security, more pay

* BHP says action is unnecessary (Adds BHP comment, details)

Oct 31 Union workers at four BHP Billiton coal mines in Australia will resume work stoppages on Friday as part of a long-running industrial dispute, a workers' union said Monday.

The stoppages will occur at the BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi Alliance(BMA)-owned Gregory, Peak Downs, Goonyella Riverside, and Blackwater coking coal mines.

The Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) has been holding rolling work stoppages since June as part of a campaign over job security and more pay.

"BMA is disappointed with notification of further unnecessary industrial activity following three days of meetings to progress the enterprise agreement," BHP said in a statement on Monday.

"BMA remains committed to finalising the agreement as quickly as possible, but equally will not compromise on elements of the EA that critically impact the future competitiveness of our business."

About 3,500 workers belong to unions at the BMA mines out of a total workforce of around 10,000.

Earlier this month, union workers voted to reject a new employment contract proposed by BHP Billiton, saying the union and the company were "miles apart" in their views on what would be an acceptable employment agreement.

The company said it would revise the proposed contract and put it to the workers for another vote before the end of the year.

Mines owned under the BHP-Mitsubishi alliance have a combined output capacity of more than 58 million tonnes per year of mostly metallurgical coal, representing about a fifth of annual global trade.

The work stoppages have resulted in around 2 million tonnes of lost metallurgical coal production to date, according to estimates by analysts. Metallurgical coal is used in steel-making.

(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by James Regan)