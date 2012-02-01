* BHP's cuts Mt Keith nickel mine output
* Aims to redeploy some staff to iron ore mines
* Blames weak nickel prices, strong Aussie dollar for move
(Adds details)
SYDNEY, Feb 1 BHP Billiton
will cut staff and reduce mine activity at its Nickel
West unit in Australia in response to weak metals prices and the
negative impact of a strong Australian dollar, the company said
on Wednesday.
BHP Billiton plans to reduce mine production by 30 percent at
its Mt Keith nickel mine in Western Australia state for about a
year and eliminate some 150 jobs, a company spokeswoman said.
Overall nickel production was unlikely to change since the
company will draw on existing stockpiles of nickel concentrate
to make up for the shortfall, while operating at the reduced
level, the spokeswoman said.
The company will aim to redeploy workers affected by the job
losses to other company operations in Australia, including its
iron ore division, the spokeswoman said.
Nickel -- priced universally in U.S. dollars -- peaked at
just under $29,500 a tonne in late February 2011 and prices have
largely been on a downslope since. LME three-month nickel
currently trades for around $20,600 a tonne.
Progress in rejigging equipment to allow for processing of
talc-bearing ore types for the first time, will allow mining
activity to be reduced, though production will be maintained
through the use of stockpiled ore, the spokeswoman said.
"Mining operations in Mt Keith will be reduced for about 12
months, but the overall rate of concentrate production will be
largely unchanged because we will be able to draw on existing
stockpiles," she said.
The nickel market is expected to be oversupplied this year,
with HSBC analysts recently raising their forecast for a surplus
to 62,000 tonnes from an earlier 31,000 tonnes.
BHP Billiton is the world's third-largest nickel producer.
In the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011 it produced 38,400 tonnes of
the metal, used chiefly in making stainless steel. Some of the
nickel was produced by the company's Cerro Matoso operation in
Colombia.
The world market for nickel stands at around 1.3 million
tonnes per year.
The curtailment by BHP Billiton comes as rival First Quantum
Minerals readies the nearby Ravensthorpe nickel mine for
reactivation following a major refit.
BHP shut down Ravensthorpe in 2009 after nickel prices
plummeted due to the crippling effect of the global financial
crisis on commodities demand.
Ravensthorpe was designed by BHP Billiton to supply around
55,000 tonnes of nickel annually but never came near that rate
before closing.
Separately, BHP Billiton said it will sell its 37 percent
interest in Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa to Rio Tinto
RIO.L> and will exit the titanium minerals industry.
The unit produces chloride titanium feedstock.
BHP Billiton is expected to show a half-year profit of
around $10 billion, based on consensus estimates, down slightly
from $10.7 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.
On Jan. 18, BHP Billiton warned its Australian nickel
operations remained sensitive to persistent weakness in nickel
prices and the strong Australian dollar.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)