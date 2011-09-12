PERTH, Sept 12 Australian miners plan to stage work stoppages BHP Billiton-Mistubishi Alliance's Crinum and Gregory coal mines this week, a union official said on Monday.

The twelve-hour work stoppages will be held on Tuesday and Friday and the union plans to stage further industrial actions at other mines as well, union spokesman Stephen Smyth said.

BHP said earlier in the day that talks with the union had reached an impasse and that it would ask employees to vote on an agreement at the end of the month.

(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)