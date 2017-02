SYDNEY Oct 10 Global miner BHP Billiton on Monday said the initial phase of an expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine was undergoing feasibility work ahead of a final investment decision next year.

It also said it plans to incorporate environmental safeguards imposed by government regulators into its final assessment of the project, which analysts estimate will cost between $20 billion and $30 billion to develop.

