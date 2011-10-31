Oct 31 Union workers at four BHP Billiton's coal mines in Australia will resume work stoppages on Friday as part of a long-running industrial dispute with the miner, a workers' union said Monday.

The stoppages will occur at the Gregory, Peak Downs, Goonyella Riverside, and Blackwater coking coal mines as part of a campaign over job security and more pay.

The mines have a combined output capacity of more than 58 million tonnes per year of mostly metallurgical coal, representing about a fifth of annual global trade. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by James Regan)