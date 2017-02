SYDNEY Nov 1 BHP Billiton and Mitsubishi Corp will invest a total of $4.2 billion to expand coal mining in Australia, BHP said on Tuesday.

The project initially will add 8 million tonnes per year capacity in exports of metallurgical coal, with an expectation of a rapid, low-cost expansion to 10 million tonnes per year, BHP said. The company said it shares of the investment was $2.1 billion.

BHP and Mitsubishi operate a 50-50 joint venture covering seven mines in Australia's Bowen Basin region.

