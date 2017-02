SYDNEY Nov 16 BHP Billiton on Wednesday said it had approved $822 million in capital spending to dig a new iron ore mine in Australia capable of yielding 17 million tonnes of ore a year starting in mid-2012.

Development of its Orebody 24 deposit would help maintain production rates at the company's operations in Western Australia state's Pilbara iron belt, it said.

