(Repeats story first published Oct 13 with no change to text)

* Miner BHP says new iron ore projects to ease supply tightness

* Coking coal supply seen becoming tighter this decade

* BHP defends short-term pricing, backing iron ore price platform

By Gus Trompiz

PARIS, Oct 13 Global miner BHP Billiton has not had any iron ore shipment to China cancelled or renegotiated in the last few weeks, the company's Chief Executive Ferrous and Coal said on Thursday.

Concern had risen in markets that Chinese steel mills were seeking to postpone shipments or renegotiate fourth-quarter iron ore contracts as spot prices fell to their lowest since November 2010, traders said.

"We haven't had any shipment to China cancelled or renegotiated," Marcus Randolph told reporters during the annual World Steel Association conference.

Global steel prices and production have weakened amid growing uncertainty about economic growth and financial markets in the second half.

Rival global mining group Rio Tinto reported on Thursday record iron ore sales for its third quarter, saying demand was holding up.

Randolph said the iron ore sector was marked by insufficient supply, with BHP Billiton producing "as fast as we can", but that a pipeline of mining projects delayed by the 2008 financial crisis should outpace demand growth this decade.

"We're expecting to see slower growth in iron ore as Chinese growth starts to tail off," Randolph said in an earlier presentation, saying his personal view was that Chinese steel use could overshoot its current growth trend before falling back and hitting iron ore and steel prices in coming years.

"If all of the projects come online -- and there are $430 billion of projects -- we will exceed the requirements of the steel industry in our forecast."

MONTHLY PRICING

BHP Billiton expects global average annual supply growth will be 12 percent for iron ore in the 2010-2020 period, compared with total demand growth of 4 percent, which would slow from 6 percent the previous decade.

Seaborne iron ore demand growth will also slow to 5 percent in 2010-2020, down from 8 percent in 2000-2010.

The coking coal market, on the other hand, will become tighter, according to BHP Billiton's projections.

"Watch coking coal markets because there are not enough projects to actually supply what the market is going to require in the next decade," Randolph said.

The compound average annual supply growth would be 4 percent for coking coal in 2010-2020, just ahead of total demand growth of 3 percent, which would fall from 6 percent in 2000-2010.

But supply would be outpaced by annual seaborne coking coal demand of 5 percent in 2010-2020, with growth accelerating from a 3 percent average in the prior decade as China's shift from being a net exporter to an importer of the raw material shaking up the demand patterns, Randolph said.

"We have relatively more bearish forecasts for iron ore's future than we have for coking coal, despite the fact that the last decade has been a wonderful decade to be an iron ore producer."

In pricing, BHP Billiton defended the shift from annual contracts to shorter-term deals with customers, calling for a global trading platform for spot prices and use of derivatives to bring greater transparency to the iron ore market.

"Short-term pricing is here to stay," he said. "We don't really want to go back to annual pricing."

The mining group was hoping that plans it had floated with other for an iron ore trading platform, along the lines of the Global Coal system, would lead to a launch at the end of this year or early next.

Randolph told reporters that BHP Billiton was selling the "overwhelming majority" of its iron ore using a monthly pricing mechanism, declining to supply a figure.

An even higher percentage of coking coal is sold on monthly pricing formulas, he added. (Writing by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)