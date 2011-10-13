(Repeats story first published Oct 13 with no change to text)
* Miner BHP says new iron ore projects to ease supply
tightness
* Coking coal supply seen becoming tighter this decade
* BHP defends short-term pricing, backing iron ore price
platform
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Oct 13 Global miner BHP Billiton
has not had any iron ore shipment to China
cancelled or renegotiated in the last few weeks, the company's
Chief Executive Ferrous and Coal said on Thursday.
Concern had risen in markets that Chinese steel mills were
seeking to postpone shipments or renegotiate fourth-quarter iron
ore contracts as spot prices fell to their lowest since November
2010, traders said.
"We haven't had any shipment to China cancelled or
renegotiated," Marcus Randolph told reporters during the annual
World Steel Association conference.
Global steel prices and production have weakened amid
growing uncertainty about economic growth and financial markets
in the second half.
Rival global mining group Rio Tinto
reported on Thursday record iron ore sales for its third
quarter, saying demand was holding up.
Randolph said the iron ore sector was marked by insufficient
supply, with BHP Billiton producing "as fast as we can", but
that a pipeline of mining projects delayed by the 2008 financial
crisis should outpace demand growth this decade.
"We're expecting to see slower growth in iron ore as Chinese
growth starts to tail off," Randolph said in an earlier
presentation, saying his personal view was that Chinese steel
use could overshoot its current growth trend before falling back
and hitting iron ore and steel prices in coming years.
"If all of the projects come online -- and there are $430
billion of projects -- we will exceed the requirements of the
steel industry in our forecast."
MONTHLY PRICING
BHP Billiton expects global average annual supply growth
will be 12 percent for iron ore in the 2010-2020 period,
compared with total demand growth of 4 percent, which would slow
from 6 percent the previous decade.
Seaborne iron ore demand growth will also slow to 5 percent
in 2010-2020, down from 8 percent in 2000-2010.
The coking coal market, on the other hand, will become
tighter, according to BHP Billiton's projections.
"Watch coking coal markets because there are not enough
projects to actually supply what the market is going to require
in the next decade," Randolph said.
The compound average annual supply growth would be 4 percent
for coking coal in 2010-2020, just ahead of total demand growth
of 3 percent, which would fall from 6 percent in 2000-2010.
But supply would be outpaced by annual seaborne coking coal
demand of 5 percent in 2010-2020, with growth accelerating from
a 3 percent average in the prior decade as China's shift from
being a net exporter to an importer of the raw material shaking
up the demand patterns, Randolph said.
"We have relatively more bearish forecasts for iron ore's
future than we have for coking coal, despite the fact that the
last decade has been a wonderful decade to be an iron ore
producer."
In pricing, BHP Billiton defended the shift from annual
contracts to shorter-term deals with customers, calling for a
global trading platform for spot prices and use of derivatives
to bring greater transparency to the iron ore market.
"Short-term pricing is here to stay," he said. "We don't
really want to go back to annual pricing."
The mining group was hoping that plans it had floated with
other for an iron ore trading platform, along the lines of the
Global Coal system, would lead to a launch at the end of this
year or early next.
Randolph told reporters that BHP Billiton was selling the
"overwhelming majority" of its iron ore using a monthly pricing
mechanism, declining to supply a figure.
An even higher percentage of coking coal is sold on monthly
pricing formulas, he added.
(Writing by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)