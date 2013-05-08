SINGAPORE May 8 BHP Billiton , the world's No. 3 iron ore miner, expects growth in iron ore seaborne supply to accelerate in the years ahead, leading to lower prices for the steelmaking raw material, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

"Supply growth is and will keep accelerating in the coming years. This new supply will also bear a lot of cost and will gradually displace higher-cost production," BHP General Manager Alan Chirgwin told an industry conference in Singapore, adding the onset of new supply will translate into lower iron ore prices.