SINGAPORE May 8 BHP Billiton ,
the world's No. 3 iron ore miner, expects growth in iron ore
seaborne supply to accelerate in the years ahead, leading to
lower prices for the steelmaking raw material, a senior company
official said on Wednesday.
"Supply growth is and will keep accelerating in the coming
years. This new supply will also bear a lot of cost and will
gradually displace higher-cost production," BHP General Manager
Alan Chirgwin told an industry conference in Singapore, adding
the onset of new supply will translate into lower iron ore
prices.