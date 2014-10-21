SYDNEY Oct 22 BHP Billiton on Wednesday said it was on track to meet its full-year iron ore production guidance after mining a record 62 million tonnes in the September quarter at its Australian operations.

The world's third-biggest supplier of the steel making material has provided Australian production guidance of 245 million tonnes for the fiscal year ended June 30.

"At Western Australia Iron Ore, we have completed our major supply chain investments and, for the first time in a decade, we have no major projects in execution," BHP's chief executive, Andrew Mackenzie said in the group's production report.

