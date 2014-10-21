* BHP says Australian iron mines hit quarterly output record
* Division tracking to meet fiscal 2015 guidance
* Investment phase over, focus on costs as ore price sinks
(Adds details, quotes analyst comment)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 22 BHP Billiton Ltd said on
Wednesday it was on track to meet its full-year iron ore
production guidance after mining a record 62 million tonnes in
the September quarter at its Australian operations, 15 percent
over the year-ago period.
The world's third-biggest supplier of the ore has expects
Australian production to reach 245 million tonnes for the fiscal
year ended June 30. The figure includes output going to joint
venture partners at some its Australian mines.
"At Western Australia Iron Ore, we have completed our major
supply chain investments and, for the first time in a decade, we
have no major projects in execution," BHP chief executive Andrew
Mackenzie said in the group's production report.
The miner is relying on iron ore for the lion's share of its
fiscal 2015 earnings, which face pressure from
weaker-than-expected ore prices, down 13 percent since July 1.
Iron ore was trading at $81.50 .IO62-CNI=SI a tonne on
Wednesday.
Moody's estimates over 300 million tonnes of new and
expanded production will enter the supply pool over the next
several years.
Given expectations for muted growth in global steel
production at least into 2016, this would weigh down prices and
the operating performance of iron ore producers.
However, big producers appear to be taking little heed.
BHP plans to cut iron ore production costs by more than 25
percent and squeeze more tonnage from its mines as it tries to
overtake rival Rio Tinto in the number two spot
behind Vale SA of Brazil.
Last week, Rio Tinto confirmed its target of mining 295
million tonnes in 2014, up from 266 million last
year.
BHP also said petroleum production increased 7 percent to
67.4 million barrels of oil equivalent because of a 49 percent
rise in volumes from its onshore fields in the United States.
Copper output slipped 1 percent to 389,0000 tonnes, hindered
by lower ore grades, a power outage in Northern Chile and labour
disputes over the quarter that offset a strong performance from
its 57.5 percent-owned Escondida mine, the world's biggest
copper mine
Overall, BHP said the September quarter showed a 9 percent
increase in output, enabling it to maintain a production growth
target across its commodities portfolio of 16 percent for the
two years to the end of the 2015 financial year.
However, Investec Securities said in a client note ahead of
the report that BHP was facing a second wave of adjustments from
lower oil prices, while copper was also starting to show signs
of price weakness.
Mackenzie has identified iron ore, copper, petroleum and
coal as the BHP's "four pillars of growth" in the years ahead.
Coking coal prices are down 25 percent in the spot market
this year, while thermal coal is selling at its lowest in five
years.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Chris Reese and Andre
Grenon)