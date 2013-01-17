* BHP purchase may be meant to support iron ore prices-traders

* BHP says normal for market players to both buy and sell cargo

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 BHP Billiton , the world's No. 3 iron ore producer, bought 100,000 tonnes of the raw material on the spot market, a move traders said was rare and likely triggered by Wednesday's decline in prices which was the steepest in over 13 months.

The recent rally in iron ore prices, which have risen to 15-month highs, is a boon for miners such as BHP but the rapid surge has taken the market by surprise and turned off many Chinese buyers, triggering a decline in prices from late last week.

BHP purchased the cargo of 62-percent grade Australian iron ore fines for February delivery at $145.50 a tonne via the GlobalOre trading platform on Wednesday, traders said.

"This is very unusual. Maybe BHP wants to support prices because there's no reason for it to buy the cargo, it's a producer," said an iron ore physical trader in Shanghai.

The fact that the cargo is not for immediate delivery adds weight to the argument that BHP is seeking to support prices, traders said, although some market participants believe BHP's move was likely due to supply issues.

"I think it's more because BHP sold many cargoes earlier at high prices and now it doesn't have enough to supply, so they bought back from the market to meet their orders," said another trader in Shanghai.

It was not immediately clear when BHP last bought a cargo off the spot market. BHP declined to comment on the transaction.

"It is very normal for industry participants (steel mills, traders and producers) to both buy and sell cargo to balance their books," a spokeswoman for BHP told Reuters in an email.

Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content slid 4.9 percent to $145.40 a tonne on Wednesday, the steepest single-day drop since Nov. 28 2011, based on data from Steel Index.

Prices have fallen more than 8 percent since reaching $158.50 last week, the loftiest since October 2011.

At last week's peak, iron ore prices were up more than 80 percent from three-year lows hit in September as Chinese mills restocked aggressively on optimism a mending economy will buoy demand for steel in the world's top consumer.

But the buying momentum slowed from last Thursday after mills deemed iron ore prices have become too high, bloating their costs with steel prices not rising as much.