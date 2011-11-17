MELBOURNE Nov 17 BHP Billiton , the world's biggest mining house, said it had become more cautious over global economic conditions in the last month.

In a press conference following the company's Australia annual meeting, BHP Chief Executive Marius Kloppers also said it remained too early to assess the impact of the Fukushima nuclear disaster on the global outlook for uranium.

BHP is in the early stages of expanding one of the world's largest known uranium deposits, its Olympic Dam mine in Australia.

