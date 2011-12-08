(Refiles to correct formatting)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Dec 8 Management changes at BHP
Billiton and comments by CEO Marius Kloppers have fanned
speculation the world's biggest miner will try to sell less
profitable assets to better exploit its crown jewels -- iron
ore, coal, copper, gas and potash.
BHP's diamond division in Canada tops the list of operations
likely to be put up for sale following the firm's announcement
on Nov. 30 it was reviewing its interests in the Ekati diamond
mine and the Chidliak exploration projects in Canada.
BHP is spending billions of dollars to dig
more iron ore and coal in Australia, drill for shale gas in the
United States and build a world-class potash business from
scratch in Canada.
Meanwhile, output from its of aluminium and nickel
operations has been largely flat or negative over the past year.
Some media reported Kloppers had denied the two divisions
are up for sale while another report said he would consider
selling them. So far, none of the $80 billion in BHP capital
allocated up to 2015 to beef up its portfolio has been spent on
either division.
The London Metal Exchange cash quote nickel price
has dropped from nearly $30,000 a tonne earlier in the year to
$18,000 currently. Aluminium has seen a similar decline,
dropping as low as $1,975.50 a tonne from around $2,800.
Nickel and aluminium are both in oversupply and it could be
years before the market rights itself, according to commodities
analysts.
PORTFOLIO SET TO SHRINK
Deutsche Bank last week advised clients it expects BHP to
review its nickel and aluminium businesses, similar to a review
underway in diamonds and could also reassess its 50 percent
share in its titanium dioxide joint venture in South Africa and
its holdings in manganese.
Responsibility for BHP's aluminium and stainless steel
materials (nickel) divisions has been moved to the company's
chief operating officer, Alberto Calderon, to enable non-ferrous
chief Andrew Mackenzie to better focus on development of the
Olympic Dam copper project and the potash business.
"This will better enable Andrew to concentrate on the major
growth projects within his businesses, which represent three of
the key growth hubs for BHP Billiton," BHP said in a statement
emailed to Reuters.
Calderon's title will change to group executive and chief
executive, aluminium, nickel and corporate development once the
reshuffle occurs.
"I think in 10 years time, the portfolio in terms of number
of assets and in terms of number of products, will be smaller
than it is today," Kloppers was quoted as saying in Thursday's
edition of The Australian newspaper.
"Don't take that as a signal that there is a deep desire to
decrease the number of products today, but it is fair to say
that as the scale of investment in shale gas, in iron ore, in
coking coal, in Olympic Dam and potash grows, the minimum scale
threshold for other businesses will change," Kloppers said.
Macquarie Bank believes stainless steel materials
represents only about 2 percent of the company's net present
value, the same as diamonds and half that of aluminium at 4
percent.
BHP in the last few years has sold off its nickel refining
business in eastern Australia and its Ravensthorpe mining and
processing operation in Western Australia.
The remaining nickel assets include a smelter and refinery,
several mines scattered across the Kambalda and Mt. Keith nickel
belts in Australia called Nickel West and its Cerro Matoso
mining and smelting business in Colombia.
The aluminium assets are largely intact since BHP merged
with Billiton in 2000.
However, Deutsche Bank believes the outcome of a potential
sale of an estimated $8 billion in aluminium-focused assets by
close rival Rio Tinto RIO.L> could prompt BHP to also
divest.
In contrast, BHP plans to spend around $4.5 billion on
developing shale gas in 2012 after spending nearly $17 billion
buying shale gas producer Petrohawk Energy and shale gas assets
from Chesapeake Energy earlier this year.
