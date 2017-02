SYDNEY Aug 10 BHP Billiton is confident China will continue to grow at 7-9 percent but expects low growth for the United States and Europe for a long time, its chairman said on Wednesday.

"We will see only low growth levels for the U.S. and Europe for as far out as we can see," Jac Nasser told a business lunch.

Benefiting from strong global demand for iron ore copper, coal and other industrial raw materials, analysts are tipping BHP Billiton to report a near-doubling in net profit for fiscal 2011 to around $22 billion on Aug. 24. (Reporting by James Regan and Michael Smith; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)