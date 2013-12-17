SYDNEY Dec 17 BHP Billiton
said on Tuesday it would stop operations in the sub-level cave
at its Perseverance mine due to safety concerns after a small
earthquake at the Western Australian nickel mine in October.
The company said in a statement the move would result in job
losses and have a possible impact on nickel production at the
mine, located about 500 km (300 miles) from Perth.
The decision to halt operations at the Nickel West Leinster
Perseverance Underground mine was made following an
investigation by experts.
"Following this analysis BHP Billiton has decided it is
unable to safely resume operations in the sub-level cave at
Perseverance mine," the firm said in a statement.
The impact on production would be given in the company's
December quarter operational review, it added.
BHP said Nickel West would continue to operate its
processing facilities at Leinster, along with its other
operations in Western Australia, and continue to maintain
underground infrastructure at the Perseverance mine.
Mining would also resume at Rocky's Reward open cut mine,
near Leinster, to provide an alternative ore supply, it said.
BHP's nickel production increased by 9 percent year-on-year
in the September 2013 quarter to 40,000 tonnes, reflecting a
strong operating performance by its Nickel West division, the
company said on Oct 22.