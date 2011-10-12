SYDNEY Oct 12 Global miner BHP Billiton
on Wednesday approved $1.2 billion in
pre-commitment capital to start expansion work on its Olympic
Dam copper and uranium mine.
The funding will be used to buy trucks, build housing for
workers and for other items requiring long lead times, it said.
Most of the capital is conditional on parliamentary approval
of a binding agreement with the South Australian state
government. The mine is located in South Australia.
BHP has not given a total cost estimate for the project but
analysts have put a $20 billion-$30 billion price tag to fully
develop Olympic Dam over two to three decades.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Bendeich)