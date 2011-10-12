SYDNEY Oct 12 Global miner BHP Billiton on Wednesday approved $1.2 billion in pre-commitment capital to start expansion work on its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine.

The funding will be used to buy trucks, build housing for workers and for other items requiring long lead times, it said.

Most of the capital is conditional on parliamentary approval of a binding agreement with the South Australian state government. The mine is located in South Australia.

BHP has not given a total cost estimate for the project but analysts have put a $20 billion-$30 billion price tag to fully develop Olympic Dam over two to three decades.

