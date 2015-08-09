SYDNEY Aug 9 BHP Billiton said
on Sunday it would cut 380 jobs at its Olympic Dam copper and
uranium mine in Australia, citing global market conditions in
the resources sector and a desire to ensure the project was
sustainable.
The decision was "driven by the global challenges in the
resources sector, and the need to transform Olympic Dam into a
sustainable operation," Jacqui McGill, president of the miner's
Olympic Dam Asset operation, said in a statement
Located in South Australia, Olympic Dam produces copper,
uranium and smaller amounts of silver and gold.
A company spokeswoman said the decision followed a review of
operations which has just been completed. The 380 job losses
follow earlier announced cuts of around 140 mainly
administrative positions and will eventually bring the
operation's staff to around 3,500, down from an earlier figure
of around 4,000.
Most of the roles affected in the latest cuts are on site at
Olympic Dam and the company said some employees may be offered
new positions. Final implementation of the operational review is
expected by around mid-September, the company said.
