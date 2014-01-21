Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
SYDNEY, Jan 22 Following are BHP Billiton production figures for the fiscal second quarter ended Dec 31, 2013. Q2 Q1 Q2 2013/14 2013/14 2012/13 Alumina ('000t) 1,352 1,251 1,232 Aluminium ('000t) 302 310 297 Coal met ('000t) 11,540 10,185 8,888 Coal energy('000t) 17,767 19,639 18,738 Copper ('000t) *439.9 *403.3 *414.6 Iron ore ('000t) 48,867 48,953 42,190 Nickel ('000t) 37.8 40.4 34.7 *Includes full consolidation of Escondida versus 57.5 percent proportional consolidation applied historically. Source: BHP Billiton
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.