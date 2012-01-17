SYDNEY Jan 18 Global miner BHP Billiton
posted a 22 percent rise in December-quarter
iron ore output versus the same period a year ago and said it
saw a strong recovery across its base metals units.
"While scheduled maintenance, tie-in activities and the wet
season in the Pilbara are expected to affect (Western Australia
Iron Ore) production in the second half of the 2012 financial
year, full year production is now forecast to marginally exceed
prior guidance of 159 million tonnes per annum," the company
said in a production report on Wednesday.
Copper production dropped 7 percent to 280,300 tonnes in the
December quarter, which included lower yields from its
majority-owned Escondida mine in Chile, BHP Billiton said.
However, copper production rose 27 percent from the September
quarter.
BHP Billiton is Australia's second-biggest iron ore miner
behind Rio Tinto and the second-largest copper producer
after Chile's Codelco.
(Reporting by James Regan)