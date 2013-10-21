SYDNEY Oct 22 BHP Billiton, the
world's biggest mining company, posted a 23 percent rise in
quarterly iron ore output and said copper and petroleum
production also rose, part of a strategy to capture more of a
slower-growing market for raw materials.
"Our pursuit of productivity gains and operating excellence
is already yielding strong results," BHP Chief Executive Andrew
Mackenzie said in a statement.
Iron ore benefited from multi-billion-dollar expansion work
underway in Australia, that will lift fiscal 2014 output to 212
million tonnes, up from a previous target of 207 million,
according to the company.
In its fiscal first-quarter production report, BHP
also said it produced 6 percent more copper versus the year-ago
period, while oil and gas output rose 2 percent, helped by U.S.
shale gas developments.
BHP has warned mining companies face slowing demand growth
for raw materials from China and elsewhere requiring greater
emphasis on economies of scale to keep costs down.