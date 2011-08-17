SYDNEY Aug 18 Global miner BHP Billiton is looking to build a new rail line between some of its inland Australian coal mines and the coast in a move that could threaten dominant coal haulage firm QR National , a newspaper said on Thursday.

QR National relies on the miner for about 40 percent of its business in the coal-mining state of Queensland, the Australian Financial Review said, quoting a BHP Billiton spokeswoman as saying it had put the proposal to the state's government.

The plan was to build a rail line from Queensland's Bowen Basin, source for most of Australia's exports of steel-making coal, to a port at Abbot Point where BHP Billiton was preferred developer for a new coal export terminal, the paper said.

QR National had no immediate comment on the report. (Reporting by Mark Bendeich)