SYDNEY Aug 18 Global miner BHP Billiton is looking to build a new rail line between some of its inland Australian coal mines and the coast in a move that could threaten dominant coal haulage firm QR National , a newspaper said on Thursday.

QR National relies on the miner for about 40 percent of its business in the coal-mining state of Queensland, the Australian Financial Review said, quoting a BHP Billiton spokeswoman as saying it had put the proposal to the state's government.

The plan was to build a rail line from Queensland's Bowen Basin, source for most of Australia's exports of steel-making coal, to a port at Abbot Point where BHP Billiton was preferred developer for a new coal export terminal, the paper said.

QR National shares fell 2.4 percent after the news, trailing the wider market, but the firm shrugged it off.

"This proposal is not surprising and is another endorsement of the continued strong growth in the Queensland resources sector," QR National said in a statement.

"The sector is growing and new supply chain options and opportunities are always being considered by players in the market, including QR National."

QR National added that it was spending about A$1.3 billion ($1.38 billion) on expansion works in Queensland.

($1 = 0.945 Australian Dollars)