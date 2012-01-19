(Adds details on Goonyella coal mine)

SYDNEY Jan 19 BHP Billiton said its plan to link more of its coal mines in eastern Australia with coastal export terminals was on track, helping boost its capacity of coal for steelmakers.

BHP said it had notified the Queensland state government of a proposed rail corridor alignment to the Port of Abbot Point which can be used to accommodate multiple rail lines, including a dedicated rail line for BHP Billiton and its joint venture partners in the coal collieries of the Bowen Basin.

BHP Billiton is studying the construction of its own dedicated rail line from its Goonyella Mine to a proposed BHP Billiton coal export terminal at Abbot Point, which is the subject of a separate agreement with the state.

This infrastructure will ultimately allow the export of up to 60 million tonnes of metallurgical coal annually, BHP Billiton said.

The line will run directly from the Goonyella metallurgical coal mine, jointly owned by BHP Billiton and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.

The Goonyella mine produced 1.375 million tonnes of metallurgical coal in the December quarter, the most of any of the six mines operated under the partnership with Mitsubishi, according to BHP Billiton's latest production report.

BHP Billiton is also planning to use the so-called "northern missing link" system, a 69-kilometre line is designed to lift the capacity of Queensland's coal exports by 50 million tonnes a year through the Abbot Point port by bridging the gap between the Goonyella and Newlands rail lines. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)