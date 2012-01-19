(Adds details on Goonyella coal mine)
SYDNEY Jan 19 BHP Billiton
said its plan to link more of its coal mines in eastern
Australia with coastal export terminals was on track, helping
boost its capacity of coal for steelmakers.
BHP said it had notified the Queensland state government of
a proposed rail corridor alignment to the Port of Abbot Point
which can be used to accommodate multiple rail lines, including
a dedicated rail line for BHP Billiton and its joint venture
partners in the coal collieries of the Bowen Basin.
BHP Billiton is studying the construction of its own
dedicated rail line from its Goonyella Mine to a proposed BHP
Billiton coal export terminal at Abbot Point, which is the
subject of a separate agreement with the state.
This infrastructure will ultimately allow the export of up
to 60 million tonnes of metallurgical coal annually, BHP
Billiton said.
The line will run directly from the Goonyella metallurgical
coal mine, jointly owned by BHP Billiton and Japan's Mitsubishi
Corp.
The Goonyella mine produced 1.375 million tonnes of
metallurgical coal in the December quarter, the most of any of
the six mines operated under the partnership with Mitsubishi,
according to BHP Billiton's latest production report.
BHP Billiton is also planning to use the so-called "northern
missing link" system, a 69-kilometre line is designed to lift
the capacity of Queensland's coal exports by 50 million tonnes a
year through the Abbot Point port by bridging the gap between
the Goonyella and Newlands rail lines.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)