MELBOURNE Jan 19 BHP Billiton Ltd
may be forced to slash its planned $4 billion
spending this year on U.S. shale wells and book writedowns on
its shale assets as it battles plunging prices for its biggest
earners iron ore, oil and copper.
The mining giant, which has cut capital spending for the
past two years, needs further savings to have enough cash to
meet a promise not to reduce its dividend, analysts and
investors said, with some tipping it could slice its U.S.
onshore drilling budget in half.
The spending cuts could come as soon as Wednesday, when BHP
will release its December quarter operational review.
U.S. onshore drilling, the biggest single item in the
company's capital budget, is seen as the easiest target after a
41 percent plunge oil prices, 16 percent drop in iron ore prices
and 12 percent drop in copper prices over the past three months.
Other candidates for cuts in its $14.2 billion capital and
exploration spending plan could be its longer-dated projects
like BHP's Canadian Jansen potash project and Australian Olympic
Dam copper expansion study.
"When you are pushed up against the wall you have to make
some difficult decisions, so all those things are possibilities.
Commodity prices are falling very quickly, very sharply," said
Richard Knights, an analyst at London-based investment bank
Liberum.
Shale drilling is much easier to shut than conventional oil
and gas wells as individual wells are smaller, making it a
logical target for cuts. It is not expected to cut spending on
its conventional wells in the Gulf of Mexico.
Writedowns on the shale assets, which BHP acquired in 2011
for $17 billion when gas prices were much higher, are also
inevitable, analysts and investors said, based on a much weaker
outlook for forward prices.
BHP declined to comment on Monday on the possibility of
expenditure cuts or the outlook for it shale business.
The Anglo Australian giant's attributable profit in the year
to June 2015 is forecast to slide 23 percent to $10.7 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
As of June 30, 2014, the company valued its onshore U.S.
business at $26.95 billion, after taking a $2.8 billion
writedown on some of its shale gas assets in 2012.
CUTS TO CLEAR DECKS
"There's severe pressure for them to cut capex on the
onshore business. Once they come clean with that, the market
will be in a better position to assess its value," said Michael
Evans, an analyst at CIMB in Sydney, who said BHP could halve
shale spending to $2 billion.
Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Young estimates the company will
cut U.S. onshore capital spending to $2.7 billion, cutting rigs
in the Permian and Black Hawk basins and driving down production
volumes in 2016 and 2017.
Investors, who a year ago were holding out for BHP to return
excess cash through a share buyback, no longer expect a
near-term capital return and even see a threat to its policy of
paying a steady or higher dividend every six months if commodity
prices stay where they are.
"If earnings fall, your payout ratio comes into play at some
point in time. You can't have a progressive dividend forever,"
said Jason Beddow, chief executive of Argo Investments,
whose stake in BHP has dropped from the fund's third-largest to
fifth-largest holding since June.
