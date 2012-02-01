LONDON Feb 1 Global miner BHP Billiton
has sold its stake in a South African titanium operation
to rival Rio Tinto, marking its exit from the titanium
minerals industry.
BHP said on Wednesday it had exercised an option to sell its
37 percent stake in Richard Bay Minerals to Rio Tinto, with the
final cost to be agreed by a previously agreed valuation
process.
Rio's stake in Richard Bay will rise to 74 percent, Rio said
in a separate statement.
"Doubling our stake in the business solidifies our position
at a time when the long-term outlook is strong and demand for
higher grade titanium dioxide is growing, driven by urbanisation
and rising environmental standards," said Rio Tinto Diamonds and
Minerals chief executive Harry Kenyon-Slaney.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Paul Sandle)