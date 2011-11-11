(Corrects 7th paragraph to show Rio Tinto's fines production in third quarter was 58 percent, not 42 percent)

* W. Australia iron ore fines royalty to rise to 7.5% in 2013

* Fines royalty to match royalty on lump ore

SYDNEY, Nov 10 Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , the world's No.2 and 3 iron ore miners, sealed an agreement to pay Western Australia state a higher royalty on iron ore fines to match the royalty on lump ore, as agreed in May.

In return, the state has agreed to treat the two global miners' iron ore expansion plans as special projects, which simplifies the approval process.

"The changes to the State Agreements will give the company greater certainty in planning and executing our growth projects," Ian Ashby, the president for BHP's iron ore operations said in a statement.

The state is raising the royalty on iron ore fines from 5.625 percent to 6.5 percent from July 2012 and to 7.5 percent from July 2013, to match the royalty the companies already pay on lump ore.

Iron ore fines are smaller granular ores often generated when lumps are crushed. Lump used to be higher priced but the difference has narrowed thanks to soaring appetite for iron ore from steel mills.

Fines make up about 75 percent of the iron ore that BHP ships.

Rio Tinto said its fines production varies from quarter to quarter. In the third quarter, fines made up 58 percent of its Western Australian production.

Iron ore is Rio Tinto and BHP's biggest money spinner with earnings before interest and tax of $10.2 billion and $13.3 billion, respectively, in their last financial years. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Ed Davies)