SYDNEY Nov 10 Global miner BHP Billiton said on Thursday it has agreed with the Western Australia state government to raise royalty rates it pays on iron fines from 5.625 percent to 6.5 percent from July 2012 and 7.5 percent from July 2013.

"The changes to the State Agreements will give the company greater certainty in planning and executing our growth projects, particularly the proposed Outer Harbour Development," Ian Ashby, the president for BHP's iron ore operations said in a statement. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)