JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 South African
aluminium-products maker Hulamin said on Monday it was
part of a group which had signed a deal to buy a casthouse from
BHP Billiton , sending its shares higher.
BHP, the world's biggest mining company, sold its Richards
Bay, Bayside casthouse to Isizinda Aluminium, which is 40
percent owned by Hulamin and 60 percent held by black investment
group Bingelela Capital. The deal value was not disclosed.
South Africa's government wants local companies to play a
bigger role in developing its natural resources.
BHP will supply the casthouse with 96,000 tonnes of liquid
metal from its nearby smelter for 10 billion rand ($912 million)
over the next five years, the company said.
"The sale of the casthouse reflects our vision to grow the
downstream industry in South Africa and to contribute to the
transformation of the economy in Richards Bay," BHP's chief
executive elect Graham Kerr told reporters in Johannesburg.
Kerr declined to say if any other South African assets would
be sold-off.
Shares in Hulamin were up by 4 percent at 1048 GMT, having
earlier surged 10 percent. BHP shares trading on the
Johannesburg bourse fell nearly 2 percent.
BHP closed its Bayside smelter operation in June after
"significant financial pressure" but the casthouse operations
continued to operate with aluminium from the neighbouring
Hillside smelter.
(1 US dollar = 10.9609 South African rand)
