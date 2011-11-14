Nov 14 BHP Billiton said
on Monday it is targeting U.S. shale production of 545 billion
cubic feet equivalent (90 million barrels of oil equivalent) in
financial year 2012.
BHP Billiton spent nearly $17 billion buying shale gas
producer Petrohawk Energy and shale gas assets from Chesapeake
Energy earlier this year, putting it on track to double
its petroleum production over the next five years. to shale gas.
The shale gas projects are part of BHP's plans to spend $80
billion over five years on expanding production across its iron
ore, coal, copper, uranium and petroleum businesses.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somsaundaram and Sonali Paul in
Melbourne; Editing by Ed Davies)