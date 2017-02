SYDNEY Aug 3 Shares in global miner BHP Billiton dropped 2.2 percent to a one-week low early on Friday after the company revealed it would take a writedown worth $3.3 billion on its shale gas and nickel assets. .

The shares were 2.1 percent lower at A$31.33 at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Paul Tait)