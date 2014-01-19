JOHANNESBURG Jan 17 Global mining group BHP
Billiton said on Friday it had started talks with
employees at its Bayside aluminium smelter in South Africa about
possibly closing the operation, a move that could cost 450 jobs.
The company said in a statement the operation "has been
under significant and ongoing financial pressure" and that "BHP
Billiton today began a formal consultation with employees in its
Aluminium South Africa business on a proposal to cease smelting
activities and associated services at Bayside."
BHP is consulting with two unions about the proposed
closure and job cuts, the National Union of Metalworkers of
South Africa (NUMSA) and Solidarity.
Job cuts are a thorny issue in South Africa and the
government and ruling ANC, which faces a general election in
about three months, has criticised other mining companies such
as Anglo American Platinum over proposed lay-offs.
NUMSA, the country's biggest union, is known for its
militancy and uncompromising stance in talks with employers.
Officials from neither NUMSA nor Solidarity were immediately
available for comment.
The closure of the energy-intensive smelter would also have
implications for South Africa's strained power grid and could
offer some relief as the continent's largest economy struggles
to keep the lights on and bring new power plants online.