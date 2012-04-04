* Union says strike comes after workers reject latest BHP
offer
* BHP says disappointed with strike vote
(Adds details)
PERTH, April 4 Australian coal mines owned by
BHP Billiton and Mitsubishi Corp will
be hit by a second seven-day strike after a third of the mines'
workforce rejected a BHP labour deal, union officials said on
Wednesday.
The mines, operated under the BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi
Alliance joint venture, have a combined output capacity of more
than 58 million tonnes a year, representing about a fifth of
annual global trade.
About 3,500 employees led by the Construction, Forestry,
Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) completed a seven-day strike on
Tuesday. The union did not give a date for the second strike and
union officials were not immediately available for comment.
The strike will not close mines, but again reduce
operations. The mines employ around 10,000 people.
On Monday, BHP declared force majeure on deliveries from the
predominately metallurgical coal mines in the Bowen Basin,
citing long-running labour stoppages compounded by heavy rains
that have impeded production runs.
Force majeure is a legal clause relieving companies of
immediate supply obligations due to circumstances beyond their
control.
Mine workers rejected the latest offer for an enterprise
bargaining agreement and overwhelmingly voted to strike again,
said CFMEU District President Stephen Smyth.
He said workers rejected the offer because BHP had changed
its position on roster issues.
"The workers are ropable (angry) that these negotiations
have gone on for so long and just when they thought a resolution
was getting nearer, the company comes back to the table having
altered in-principle agreement clauses," he said in a statement.
In an email to Reuters, BHP said it was "extremely
disappointed" by the union action.
"The company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to
negotiating constructively with the unions," BHP said, adding it
has already made an offer of a 5 percent a year wage hike for
the next three years, plus a guaranteed A$15,000 per year bonus.
The CFMEU said the dispute was not about money, but ensuring
better conditions and facilities for miners and their families.
BHP will release its March-quarter production data on April
18. BHP warned in January that labour unrest along with heavy
rains in the region were affecting production volumes.
Prices for the metallurgical coal mined by BHP and
Mitsubishi have weakened in recent months but are still more
than twice as high as estimated production costs at the mines of
around $80 per tonne, according to analysts.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede and James Regan; Editing by
Michael Perry)