SYDNEY Feb 9 BHP Billition's Bowen Basin coal workers will strike for seven days next week, the miners' union said on Thursday.

"Workers at the Goonyella Riverside, Broadmeadow, Peak Downs, Saraji, Norwich Park, Gregory Crinum, and Blackwater mines will be involved in the strike from midday next Wednesday," the union said. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)